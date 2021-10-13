Pic story of rice farmer in Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:13, October 13, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 19, 2021 shows Zhao Xiangrong (R) and experts of Guizhou Academy of Agricultural Sciences check the growing condition of rice in a paddy field in Leping Village of Majiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Zhao Xiangrong, a former truck driver and a chef, returned to his hometown in Guizhou and started planting rice in 2015. Supported and guided by local government and experts, Zhao has developed skills in cultivating rice containing zinc, selenium and other microelement. After six years of hard work, Zhao has accumulated rich experience in sowing seeds, managing field, as well as processing, transportation and storage of rice. The rice planting area of Zhao Xiangrong reached nearly 300 mu (20 hectares) this year, and his high-quality rice has gained great reputation in many provinces of China. Zhao has vigorously shared his experience with fellow villagers and is willing to make further contribution to the development of local rice industry and rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

