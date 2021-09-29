Scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren, Guizhou

Xinhua) 09:26, September 29, 2021

In this aerial photo, tourists visit Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 27, 2021. Boasting rich natural resources and high vegetation coverage, Mount Fanjing was listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)