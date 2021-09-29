Home>>
Scenery of Mount Fanjing in Tongren, Guizhou
(Xinhua) 09:26, September 29, 2021
In this aerial photo, tourists visit Mount Fanjing in Tongren City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Sept. 27, 2021. Boasting rich natural resources and high vegetation coverage, Mount Fanjing was listed as a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site in 2018. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
