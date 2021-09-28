We Are China

Castle in the Sky: Mount Fanjingshan

(People's Daily App) 13:13, September 28, 2021

Mount Fanjingshan in Tongren, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, has the highest peak in the Wuling Mountains, at 2,570 meters (8,430 feet).

The Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve was established in 1978 and designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 1986.

Mount Fanjingshan is a sacred mountain in Chinese Buddhism. It became a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2018.

