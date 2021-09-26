Home>>
Tongtian River shrouded in clouds in China’s Qinghai
(Ecns.cn) 13:04, September 26, 2021
A bird's eye view of the cloud-shrouded Tongtian River, a main stream of the source of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/China News Service)
