Tongtian River shrouded in clouds in China’s Qinghai

Ecns.cn) 13:04, September 26, 2021

A bird's eye view of the cloud-shrouded Tongtian River, a main stream of the source of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Photo/China News Service)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)