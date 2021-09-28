Languages

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

People harvest rice in China's Xinjiang

(Xinhua) 13:51, September 28, 2021

Members of the of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps operate harvesters in paddy fields in Kekedala City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Han)


