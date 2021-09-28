People harvest rice in China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:51, September 28, 2021

Members of the of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps operate harvesters in paddy fields in Kekedala City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)