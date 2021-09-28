Feel the charm of the ancient city of Kashgar

People's Daily Online) 10:11, September 28, 2021

Let Kashgar, a city of thousand-year history and with modern vigor, unfurl its unique charm. The ancient city in NW China's Xinjiang was once a key hub in the ancient Silk Road over 2,000 years ago.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)