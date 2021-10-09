Former provincial official indicted for bribery

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Song Liang, former vice governor of northwest China's Gansu Province, has been indicted on a charge of taking bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

Song took advantage of the posts he held to seek unjustified gains for others and accepted a "huge amount" of money and gifts in return, which merit a criminal charge of bribery, according to the indictment.

Prior to his tenure as the vice governor of Gansu, Song held multiple posts in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the indictment added.

The prosecution was brought by the procuratorate of Leshan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, upon the designation of the SPP following the closure of a probe by the National Supervisory Commission.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's opinions, said the SPP.

