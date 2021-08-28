Home>>
Former provincial official arrested for bribery, abuse of power
(Xinhua) 09:27, August 28, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Liu Xinyun, former vice governor of north China's Shanxi Province, was arrested on suspicion of bribery and abuse of power, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.
Liu's case was transferred to prosecuting agencies after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.
(Web editor: Du Mingming, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Former Liaoning senior political advisor stands trial
- Former senior official of Xinjiang stands trial for bribery
- Former Chinese university deputy head arrested for suspected bribery
- Former senior Chinese energy official arrested for suspected bribery
- Former senior disciplinary inspector arrested for bribery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.