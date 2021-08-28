Former provincial official arrested for bribery, abuse of power

August 28, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Liu Xinyun, former vice governor of north China's Shanxi Province, was arrested on suspicion of bribery and abuse of power, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

Liu's case was transferred to prosecuting agencies after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.

