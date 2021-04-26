Home>>
Former senior disciplinary inspector arrested for bribery
(Xinhua) 15:02, April 26, 2021
BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) on Monday announced its decision to arrest former senior disciplinary inspector Dong Hong for suspected bribe-taking.
The National Supervisory Commission has completed an investigation into Dong's case and handed it over to prosecutors, the SPP said.
Dong, a former deputy head with a central disciplinary inspection team, was expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.
Further handling of the case is underway.
