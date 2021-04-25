Home>>
Revolution-themed comics shed light on CPC history
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A series of comic books based on 100 classic revolution-themed movies have gone public as the Communist Party of China (CPC) marks its 100th founding anniversary.
The publications, released on Friday, are part of the country's efforts to promote Party history learning among teenagers and carry out mass educational activities.
Adapted from classic movies, including "Tunnel Warfare" and "The Founding of a Republic," the comic books spotlight major events throughout the CPC's 100-year history, as well as stories of heroes and martyrs.
