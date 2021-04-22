CPC publishes rectifications of inspected units

Xinhua) 21:03, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- All the 35 central Party and state institutions that were examined during the fifth round of disciplinary inspections by the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) have made public their rectifications.

Details of the rectifications were published from Tuesday to Thursday on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the CPC and the National Supervisory Commission.

The fifth round of disciplinary inspections, carried out from May to July 2020, covered Party organizations of the 35 central Party and state institutions.

The Party committees of the inspected units have made progress in rectifications through detailed measures, and Party building has integrated into the work of the inspected units.

The rectifications were made based on problems discovered in the inspections and the feedback provided in August 2020.

(Web editor: Bianji, Liang Jun)