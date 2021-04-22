Former senior energy official expelled from CPC, office

April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Liu Baohua, former deputy head of the National Energy Administration, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from his post for grave violations of Party discipline and laws.

An investigation found that Liu had lost his ideals and convictions, betrayed original aspiration and mission, and resisted the authorities' investigation, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Liu had violated the eight-point frugality code on Party and government conduct, accepted bribes, and reported false personal information to the Party, the statement added.

He made a fortune by interfering in market activities against the law, and also accepted large amounts of money and gifts by taking advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others in business operations and project contracting, according to the statement.

Liu's actions have gravely violated Party discipline, and they constitute significant violations of duty-related laws. He is also suspected of committing the crime of accepting bribes, the statement noted.

Under Party regulations and laws, and as approved by the CPC Central Committee, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party, remove him from his post, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

