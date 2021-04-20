Home>>
Ending extreme poverty bespeaks CPC's capabilities, says Argentine Justicialist Party official
(Xinhua) 09:13, April 20, 2021
BUENOS AIRES, April 19 (Xinhua) -- Over the 100 years, the CPC has achieved extraordinary success, including the elimination of extreme poverty in China, and there is much to learn from CPC's 100-year history, the secretary of international relations of the Argentine Justicialist Party has told Xinhua.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: CPC committed to ensuring extensive public participation in economic growth, says former Brazilian president
- CPC congratulates Cuban Communist Party on convening of national congress
- Interview: Facing changes, CPC always full of enthusiasm, motivation -- Finnish party chief
- Xi's speech marking 95th founding anniversary of CPC to be published
- Interview: Adaptation of Marxism to Chinese context key to CPC's success, says Iranian politician
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.