CPC congratulates Cuban Communist Party on convening of national congress

Xinhua) 12:21, April 17, 2021

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Friday congratulated the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) on the convening of its Eighth National Congress.

In a message, the CPC hailed the PCC as the core leadership of Cuba's socialist revolution and construction enterprise, saying that it has led the Cuban people in achieving a series of important accomplishments in economic development, improving people's livelihood and fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, for which the CPC feels truly happy.

Under the new circumstances, the PCC convenes the Eighth National Congress, and will put forward strategic planning for the development of the party and the country at present and for the time to come, which will be of great importance, said the message.

The CPC added that it is believed that under the strong leadership of the PCC, the congress will surely provide important guidance and impetus for the socialist cause with Cuban characteristics.

The CPC and the Chinese government attach great importance to the relations between the two parties and the two countries, and are willing to work with the Cuban side to continue carrying forward the friendly China-Cuba tradition, strengthen political mutual trust, and deepen strategic communication, so as to continuously enrich the connotation and outcomes of the two countries' mutually beneficial cooperation, and jointly push for new achievements in the socialist cause of China and Cuba.

The CPC wishes the Eighth National Congress of the PCC a complete success.

