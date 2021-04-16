Interview: Facing changes, CPC always full of enthusiasm, motivation -- Finnish party chief

HELSINKI, April 15 (Xinhua) -- Facing changes and rising to them, the 100-year-old Communist Party of China (CPC) has been constantly revitalized by its enthusiasm and motivation, said Juha-Pekka Vaisanen, chairperson of the Communist Party of Finland (SKP), in a recent interview with Xinhua, before the centenary of the founding of the CPC.

Vaisanen, who has visited China several times and has been following the country's development, commended China's fast economic growth, victory in eliminating absolute poverty and success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All the achievements are inseparable from the strong leadership, scientific planning and active efforts of the CPC," he said.

Under the CPC leadership, China has established a socialist market economic system and made outstanding achievements, he said, adding that this signifies a great deepening and exploration of Marxism.

Hailing China's elimination of absolute poverty as a remarkable feat, Vaisanen praised the CPC's fundamental purpose of "serving the people wholeheartedly" and the "people-centered" development philosophy.

On the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Vaisanen said China has, under the leadership of the CPC, contained the virus successfully, and provided help and experience to other countries.

During the fight against the pandemic, the socialist system with Chinese characteristics has shown great advantages, and the CPC, as well as the Chinese people, has shown a strong sense of mission and proactivity, he said.

Vaisanen met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2017 at the CPC in Dialogue with World Political Parties High-level Meeting held in Beijing. He said Xi has brought great encouragement and inspiration to representatives from many political parties.

On behalf of the SKP, Vaisanen congratulated the 100-year-old CPC on its inspiring achievements.

