Interview: CPC committed to ensuring extensive public participation in economic growth, says former Brazilian president

Xinhua) 08:59, April 18, 2021

SAO PAULO, April 17 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has successfully integrated public opinion with policy-making and China is an excellent cooperative partner of developing countries, former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said.

"Under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese government has successfully integrated public opinion with policy-making, and promoted people's livelihood through economic development," Lula, also founder of Brazil's Workers' Party (PT), told Xinhua in a recent interview.

"The ruling ability of the CPC is admirable, and I especially admire the CPC for being good at listening to public opinion," he said.

Talking about the global impact of China's development and South-South cooperation, Lula said China's development achievements indicate that development should benefit the people, and promote social integration and social progress.

"I think China could become a model for many countries. China is and will continue to be an excellent partner for the countries of the South," he added.

Praising China's economic model, Lula said "China in the last 30 years saw extraordinary economic growth," and economic growth started to become more successful when people began to lift themselves out of poverty and have study opportunities, better jobs and higher earnings.

"China has evolved in an extraordinary way, and I am pushing for other countries to follow China's example," he stressed.

The PT has a good relationship with the CPC, he said. "A lot of PT leaders have travelled to China and have discussed with the leaders of the CPC."

"I personally and my party have a deep respect for the CPC. Taking care of the number of people that the CPC takes care of, ensuring that the economy grows as it did ... I think it is magnificent," Lula said.

As the CPC is turning 100 years old and stronger, it can only be a good thing for the Chinese society, he said.

Congratulating China for its efforts to combat COVID-19, Lula said he would like to visit China again once the pandemic is over.

"I want to go back to China ... I want to learn more about how the economy works," he said.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)