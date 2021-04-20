To carry forward the Red Boat Spirit, model-making craftsmen are on the move in E China's Zhejiang

Models of the Red Boat is to carry forward the Spirit of Red Boat that highlights pioneering work, striving spirit and dedication.

HANGZHOU, April 19 (Xinhua) -- On Nanhu Lake in Zhejiang rests one of the most famous boats in the country -- the Red Boat. Every day, many visitors queue up to pay homage to the historical boat, which honors the conclusion of the first National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1921.

To mark the 100th anniversary of the CPC, Han Minghua, inheritor of the Red Boat model making craft, leads craftsmen to make exquisite models of the Red Boat in different sizes, from over 10 centimeters to more than 10 meters. He wants to make more people closely appreciate the beauty of the boat and carry forward the Red Boat Spirit that highlights pioneering work, striving spirit and dedication.

Han Minghua checks a Red Boat model at the workshop of Jiaxing Minghua Ship Model Manufacturing Co., Ltd. in Yuxin Town of Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Han)

From material selection, cutting, polishing and stitching to processing, it takes makers about seven days to basically finish a Red Boat model. "Boat models are not toys, but history and culture," said Han Minghua, who is very strict about model making. The proportion of every part of the Red Boat model made by his team is just right. The mast outside the cabin, rope stake, oars, desk and chairs, all elements are available on the boat model. The models bear pretty high resemblance to the Red Boat berthing on Nanhu Lake in Jiaxing City.

Han Minghua stands beside the Red Boat with a self-made Red Boat model in hand on the bank of the Nanhu Lake in Jiaxing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

With more than 20 years of experience of making Red Boat models, the 67-year-old Han Minghua is devoted to the improvement of model making skills and the spread of boat culture. A Red Boat model he made in 2013 has been collected by the Capital Museum in Beijing. By now, he has led the craftsmen to make over 200,000 Red Boat models and made the model become a representative souvenir for tourists.

