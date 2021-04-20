China holds high-level forum on CPC history

Photo taken on Oct. 27, 2020 shows the replica of a boat, now referred to as the Red Boat, on which the founders of the Communist Party of China convened a historic meeting in 1921, on Nanhu Lake in Jiaxing, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- China has held a high-level forum on the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the first of its kind, as the CPC celebrates its centenary this year.

The forum, held in Beijing, was organized by the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance). Over 50 experts and scholars attended the event.

Addressing the forum, Li Shulei, vice president of the school, pledged in-depth research and more education on the history of the CPC, as well as more efforts in collecting and classifying relevant documents.

The CPC Central Committee announced the decision to launch the Party history learning and education campaign among all Party members in February.

