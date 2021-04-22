CPC issues new rules on work of primary-level organizations in universities

Xinhua) 20:29, April 22, 2021

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has issued a set of revised regulations on the work rules for the Party's primary-level organizations in universities.

It also issued a circular, which was published Thursday, calling for efforts to prioritize Party-building work in universities.

It said the overall Party leadership of universities and colleges should be upheld and strengthened and the systems of the CPC's organization, rules and regulations and work mechanism should be further improved.

It also called for enhanced efforts to integrate Party building in universities and the development of the country's higher education to see high-quality development in both respects.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)