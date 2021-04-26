CPC senior official stresses promoting Yan'an spirit

Xinhua) 09:19, April 26, 2021

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chen, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), stressed on Sunday the promotion of the Yan'an spirit in serving the country's development.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the China Yan'an Spirit Research Society, made the remarks during a tour of the Beijing Institute of Technology aimed at learning about the promotion of the Yan'an spirit on campus.

Wang called for efforts to foster virtue through education and mobilize the young to better serve the full building of a modern socialist China.

