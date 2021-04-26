Home>>
CPC senior official stresses promoting Yan'an spirit
(Xinhua) 09:19, April 26, 2021
BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Wang Chen, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), stressed on Sunday the promotion of the Yan'an spirit in serving the country's development.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the China Yan'an Spirit Research Society, made the remarks during a tour of the Beijing Institute of Technology aimed at learning about the promotion of the Yan'an spirit on campus.
Wang called for efforts to foster virtue through education and mobilize the young to better serve the full building of a modern socialist China.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior CPC official calls for high-quality development of digital China
- Revolution-themed comics shed light on CPC history
- Senior CPC official calls for promotion of revolution-themed publications
- Interview: CPC's leadership, socialist system key to China's success: former Hungarian PM
- Int'l community praises CPC's people-oriented philosophy as secret to success in decades of governance
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.