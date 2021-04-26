Commentary: CPC's hard-earned governance has a solid foundation

April 26, 2021

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Looking back on the past 100 years, the cause of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has always been advanced through overcoming various challenges.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Sunday visited a memorial park dedicated to the Battle of the Xiangjiang River during the Long March in the 1930s, where he paid homage to Red Army soldiers who died in the battle.

From October 1934 to October 1936, the Red Army, which was the forerunner of the People's Liberation Army, carried out the legendary Long March, a daring military maneuver that laid the foundation for the eventual victory of the CPC. In the winter of 1934, the Red Army, through the hard-fought Battle of the Xiangjiang River, successfully crossed the river and broke through the Kuomintang troops' blockade, but tens of thousands of them sacrificed their lives.

Battles such as this have tested the will, courage, and strength of the CPC and highlighted the CPC's resilience in overcoming major challenges.

The revolutionary martyrs did not sacrifice in vain. Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the CPC has led the Chinese people to create economic miracles and long-term social stability.

The spirit of dedication carried over in the age of peace. Over the past eight years, the final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living under the current poverty line have all been lifted out of poverty, ensuring that absolute poverty no longer exists in the world's most populous country.

Numerous examples like these have demonstrated that the 100 years of the CPC not only depict extraordinary success but also a history of dedication. These sacrifices will never be forgotten by the Party, the people, or the republic.

With firm belief and consistent actions of putting the people at the very center, the CPC remains committed to serving the people and relying on them in all endeavors, and it engages in a tireless effort to make life better for them.

That explains why the Chinese people's support rate for the CPC and the government has been above 90 percent for years. The CPC as China's governing party is a choice of history.

Public support is the key to the CPC's strength and confidence in long-term governance. It is important to draw lessons from history and be clear-headed and determined to prepare for future tests in delivering performances that can withstand the test of time in the new era.

To fully build a modern socialist country by the mid-century would be no walk in the park. It will take more than drum beating and gong clanging to get there, with the whole Party working even harder toward this goal.

Reviewing the history, the spirit of tenacity and perseverance in overcoming challenges will be a valuable source of strength, empowering the Party to lead the Chinese people to make new remarkable achievements.

