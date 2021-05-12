Home>>
Former senior Chinese energy official arrested for suspected bribery
(Xinhua) 14:45, May 12, 2021
BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The People's Procuratorate of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province has ordered the arrest of Liu Baohua, a former senior energy official, for suspected bribe-taking.
Liu was formerly a deputy head of the National Energy Administration and a member of the leading Party members' group of the administration.
His case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission.
The procuratorial authorities in Shandong have been designated by the Supreme People's Procuratorate for the case examination and prosecution.
Further handling of the case is currently underway.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former senior disciplinary inspector arrested for bribery
- Former senior official of Inner Mongolia prosecuted for bribery
- Former senior provincial official sentenced to 16 years for bribery, insider trading
- S.Korea's top court upholds suspended jail sentence to Lotte chief over bribery
- Former China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation executive arrested for bribery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
people.cn © People's Daily Online
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
people.cn © People's Daily Online
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.