Home>>
Former Chinese university deputy head arrested for suspected bribery
(Xinhua) 13:42, July 15, 2021
BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The People's Procuratorate of Liaoning Province has ordered the arrest of Yu Zhigang, former vice president of China University of Political Science and Law, for suspected bribe-taking.
Yu's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement on Thursday.
Further handling of the case is underway.
Yu has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and removed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former senior Chinese energy official arrested for suspected bribery
- Former senior disciplinary inspector arrested for bribery
- Former senior official of Inner Mongolia prosecuted for bribery
- Former senior provincial official sentenced to 16 years for bribery, insider trading
- S.Korea's top court upholds suspended jail sentence to Lotte chief over bribery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.