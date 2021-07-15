Former Chinese university deputy head arrested for suspected bribery

Xinhua) 13:42, July 15, 2021

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The People's Procuratorate of Liaoning Province has ordered the arrest of Yu Zhigang, former vice president of China University of Political Science and Law, for suspected bribe-taking.

Yu's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement on Thursday.

Further handling of the case is underway.

Yu has been expelled from the Communist Party of China and removed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

