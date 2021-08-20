Former Liaoning senior political advisor stands trial

Xinhua) 10:16, August 20, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Liu Guoqiang, former vice-chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, stood trial Thursday at the First Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin Municipality for taking bribes.

Liu was accused of abusing the various positions he formerly held to seek benefit for others in matters such as business operations and promotions from 2006 to 2020, prosecutors said.

In return, Liu had accepted about 352 million yuan (57.28 million U.S. dollars) worth of money and valuables, prosecutors added.

During the court trial, prosecutors presented evidence, and the defendant and his lawyers cross-examined the evidence. Both sides gave their respective full accounts.

Liu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse in his final statement.

The trial was attended by legislators, political advisors, the press, and members of the public.

The sentence will be announced at a later date.

