Rice paddy art in Shenyang, Liaoning
(Xinhua) 09:20, August 19, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 16, 2021 shows rice paddy art in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
