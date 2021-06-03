Chinese scientists develop rice variety that can be harvested multiple times without having to be planted a second time

A rice variety developed by scientists from southwest China’s Yunnan Province achieved a yield of 615.6 kg from per mu (667 square meters) of land, 7.77 percent more than the average yield of other varieties grown in the locality.

Hu Fengyi checks the rice. (Photo/Wang Wei)

The rice variety can be harvested two times a year without having to be planted a second time, or even more over several years when certain technologies are used to help it survive cold winters, according to Professor Hu Fengyi with Yunnan University, who leads a team on the R&D of the rice.

The rice can greatly reduce labor costs, make rice planting less labor-intensive, and maintain a stable yield, according to Hu. “The rice variety, which was planted in a trial in Mengzhe township, Menghai county, Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture, has been reaped in 12 harvesting seasons for six years in a row,” said Hu.

Photo shows the rice planted in Yuanjiang county, Yunnan province. (Photo/Hu Fengyi)

Hu began to carry out the research and development of the rice in 1997, and in 2016 they launched a rice planting trial. After years of trial cultivation, the rice variety proved its excellence in terms of adaptation, stability, yield and tolerance to pests and diseases.

Hu and his team have developed three varieties of the rice to suit the conditions of different planting areas. The planting area of the rice has reached 100,000 mu in Yunnan. The rice has been introduced to other provinces, including Guizhou, Jiangxi and Hunan.

Photo shows the rice to be reaped. (Photo/Wang Wei)

The rice grows well. (Photo/Wang Wei)

The rice is harvested in a trial planting field in Nayun township, Menglian county, Pu'er city in Yunnan. (Photo/Huang Guangfu)

