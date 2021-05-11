New super hybrid rice variety breaks high yield record in S China's Sanya

People's Daily Online) 17:58, May 11, 2021

Staff members measure the yields of a new super hybrid rice variety, May 9. (Photo courtesy of the Sanya branch of China National Seed Group Co., Ltd.)

Chaoyouqianhao, a new super hybrid rice variety recently delivered a record-high yield of 1,004.83 kilograms per mu (1 mu is 667 square meters) in Sanya, south China's Hainan province.

The new variety was developed by Yuan Longping, a renowned Chinese agronomist who developed the first hybrid rice strains, together with his team.

Yield samples of the new variety were collected randomly from three fields at the Sanya Paddy Field National Park. They averaged 1,004.83 kilograms per mu and exceeded an expected output of 900 kilograms per mu.

The hybrid rice breeding is part of a project initiated in December 2020, after which six experimental fields were set up in Hainan. The project aims to achieve a super high yield of 1,500 kilograms per mu in just two farming seasons.

The successful growth and yields of the sampled rice crop prove that high-yield varieties, as well as green and simplified cultivation techniques are important factors that can make paddies highly productive and more efficient, said Xie Hua'an, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

