On Oct. 14, the yield of the salt-resistant rice planted by a team of renowned agricultural scientist Yuan Longping and the General Station of Agricultural Technology Popularization in Jiangsu province was measured in Rudong County, east China’s Jiangsu province. The average yield of the salt- resistant rice reached 802.9 kg per mu (667 square meters), which experts said sets a new record for high rice yield in saline-alkali land.