Hunan embraces harvest season of rice
(Xinhua) 10:29, July 21, 2021
Aerial photo taken on July 20, 2021 shows a tractor ploughing the field in Baishizhai Village, Shouyan Township, Daoxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by He Hongfu/Xinhua)
