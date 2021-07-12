Central China's Hunan to host int'l general aviation industry expo

Xinhua) 13:53, July 12, 2021

CHANGSHA, July 12 (Xinhua) -- The Hunan International General Aviation Industry Expo has been scheduled in central China's Hunan Province between July 16 and 18, according to the organizers.

The provincial capital of Changsha and Hunan's industrial hub of Zhuzhou will jointly host the event, which is expected to cover fields involving the whole industry chain of general aviation.

Well-known air show teams will put on professional performances of fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), model airplanes, powered parachutes, and ultralight aircraft during the expo.

The expo will be attended by key enterprises from home and abroad, including Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Aero Engine Corporation of China, Textron Aviation, Bell Helicopter and Pratt & Whitney, among others.

More than 300 domestic and foreign experts, scholars and business leaders, as well as diplomatic envoys and representatives of business associations from 17 countries will also attend the expo.

"Taking technical exchanges and economic cooperation between Chinese and the global general aviation industry as a core, the expo will aim to attract the latest technologies and key projects from all over the world," said He Jian, chairman of Hunan Sub-Council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)