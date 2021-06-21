Terraced field in central China's Hunan boosts tourism, agriculture

People's Daily Online) 14:57, June 21, 2021

(People's Daily Online/Tian Wenguo)

Known as the largest and highest terraced field in China, the terraced field located in Huaihua city, central China's Hunan Province, is now in a golden period thanks to the integration of agriculture and tourism.

The terraced field, located at altitudes of between 300 meters and 1,400 meters, covers an area of more than 200,000 mu (about 13,333 hectares), attracting a large number of tourists and photographers.

