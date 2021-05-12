China's Hunan registers rapid trade growth in Jan-April

Xinhua) 17:55, May 12, 2021

A staff member from the Republic of Ghana introduces hand drum to visitors during the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, June 28, 2019. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

CHANGSHA, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade volume of central China's Hunan Province reached 163.51 billion yuan (about 25.41 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of 2021, up 27.9 percent year on year, according to Changsha Customs.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is the province's largest trading partner, and trade with the United States is also growing robustly, the customs said.

Of the total volume, exports amounted to 110.34 billion yuan and imports hit 53.17 billion yuan, respectively rising 32.8 percent and 18.8 percent compared with the same period last year.

Exports of mechanical and electrical products grew rapidly, but imports declined. Clothing exports declined, while imports of ore and grain increased quickly, according to the customs.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)