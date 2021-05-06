China's trade surplus at 60.9 bln yuan in March

Xinhua) 10:03, May 06, 2021

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China's international goods and services trade surplus stood at 60.9 billion yuan (about 9.42 billion U.S. dollars) in March, official data showed.

The country's trade income amounted to over 1.72 trillion yuan, and expenditure stood at about 1.66 trillion yuan, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

China's goods trade income came in at 1.54 trillion yuan with an expenditure of 1.43 trillion yuan, leading to a surplus of 116.8 billion yuan, the data showed.

The services trade saw a deficit of 55.9 billion yuan, with the sector's income and expenditure standing at 177.8 billion yuan and 233.8 billion yuan, respectively.

