Project of restoring old films launched in Hunan

Xinhua) 16:54, April 16, 2021

A film reel scanner works at Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, April 8, 2021. Project of restoring old films telling revolutionary history or depicting revolutionary figures has been launched at Malanshan Video Cultural and Creative Industrial Park in Hunan. Professionals will restore the old films and convert them to digital format for longer preservation and more diverse presentation. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

