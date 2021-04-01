The real Avatar is in Hunan province
The park in Zhangjiajie, Hunan province, is a world natural heritage site, a global geopark and China's first national forest park. [Photo by Zhou Jianxin/for chinadaily.com.cn]
The pillar-like formations of Wulingyuan in Zhangjiajie National Forest Park look appear to float in the clouds— reminiscent of the Hollywood blockbuster Avatar— on Sunday morning.
Similar floating pillars appeared in the film Avatarin 2010, which attracted more visitors from around the world.
Wulingyuan, which features a spectacular landscape of quartz sandstone peaks and forest, has provided settings for many films and TV series.
