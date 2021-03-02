Zoom in on beautiful Fenghuang Town

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2021 shows the beautiful view of the Fenghuang Town in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, Central China's Hunan Province.(Photo: China News Service / Yang Huafeng)

Fenghuang, which means "phoenix", is known for its well-preserved architecture and beautiful river town scenery.

The population of ethnic minorities accounts for more than 70 percent in Fenghuang county.

Many famous army commanders of the Qing Dynasty and contemporary literary giants were born in this county, attracting countless tourists to pay their respects.

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2021 shows the Tuojiang River in Fenghuang Town

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2021 shows tourists enjoy the scenery on stilted buildings in Fenghuang Town

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2021 shows tourists visit Fenghuang Town

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2021 shows the Tuojiang River flowing through Fenghuang Town

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2021 shows the beautiful night view of the Fenghuang Town

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2021 shows a man paints on the river Fenghuang Town

Photo taken on Feb. 16, 2021 shows the beautiful night view of the Fenghuang Town