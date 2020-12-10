Changsha Marathon 2020 to be held online

CHANGSHA, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Changsha Marathon 2020 is to be held on December 19 in an online format, the organizing committee announced on Wednesday.

The online race will be held from December 19 to December 20. Runners can register through the Joyrun App. The race includes a half-marathon, marathon and other events. Participants will be required to complete the race with the Joyrun App, and upload screenshots of the recorded activity.

The Changsha Marathon, an annual event in central China's Hunan Province since 2015, was upgraded to a World Athletics Silver Label road race earlier this year.