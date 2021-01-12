Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Earliest Chu relics in China's Hunan discovered

(Xinhua)    15:54, January 12, 2021

CHANGSHA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Archaeologists in central China's Hunan Province have excavated a batch of cultural relics that boast distinctive Chu culture characteristics and are the earliest of their kind ever found in Hunan.

The unearthed stoneware, pottery and ruins of workshops, pits and wells date back to the mid-Spring and Autumn Period (770 B.C.-476 B.C.), said experts with the Hunan provincial institute of cultural relics and archaeology, which led the excavation work.

Spanning an area of 2,500 square meters, the excavation was conducted last year at the Luocheng ruins site in the city of Yueyang. The site was widely regarded by archaeologists as a county established by the Chu State in its heyday to expand its territory southward.

The discoveries provide evidence that the Chu culture entered the region of today's Hunan through migration of the Chu people, and the Luocheng site could be one of their earliest settlements.

Chu, a powerful state during the Spring and Autumn Period and the ensuing Warring States Period (475 B.C.-221 B.C.), was largely situated in the area of today's Hubei Province, which borders Hunan to the south.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York