Home>>
Former senior political advisor of Liaoning prosecuted for bribery
(Xinhua) 16:14, September 29, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Prosecutors have initiated a public prosecution against Li Wenxi, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, over bribery charges.
The Tai'an Municipal People's Procuratorate in east China's Shandong Province was designated by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) to handle Li's case, the SPP said Wednesday.
Li was charged with taking advantages of his positions he had held while working in Liaoning to help others avoid criminal prosecution and with business operation, and in return accept an enormous amount of money and gifts.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Former east China court president handed 15 years for bribery
- Former provincial official arrested for bribery, abuse of power
- Former Liaoning senior political advisor stands trial
- Former senior official of Xinjiang stands trial for bribery
- Former Chinese university deputy head arrested for suspected bribery
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.