Former senior political advisor of Liaoning prosecuted for bribery

Xinhua) 16:14, September 29, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Prosecutors have initiated a public prosecution against Li Wenxi, former vice chairman of the Liaoning Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, over bribery charges.

The Tai'an Municipal People's Procuratorate in east China's Shandong Province was designated by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) to handle Li's case, the SPP said Wednesday.

Li was charged with taking advantages of his positions he had held while working in Liaoning to help others avoid criminal prosecution and with business operation, and in return accept an enormous amount of money and gifts.

