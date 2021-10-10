Home>>
Former vice governor of Shanxi prosecuted for bribery, power abuse
(Xinhua) 11:01, October 10, 2021
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- Liu Xinyun, former vice governor of north China's Shanxi Province, was charged with taking bribes and power abuse, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Saturday.
The Langfang Municipal People's Procuratorate in north China's Hebei Province was designated by the SPP to handle Liu's case.
According to prosecutors, Liu took advantage of his positions to seek illicit profit for others and accepted an enormous amount of money and gifts in return.
