China to hold 5th textile cultural heritage conference in Nov.

Xinhua) 10:05, October 22, 2021

A woman works on an embroidery at a workshop in Shibing County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 21, 2021. (Photo by Lei Guangjie/Xinhua)

GUIYANG, Oct. 21 (Xinhua) -- The 5th China Textile Intangible Cultural Heritage Conference is scheduled to kick off on Nov. 11 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said on Thursday.

Themed "Develop the Miao embroidery industry, support the rural revitalization," the event will include industrial research activities, field surveys for designers, symposiums, project negotiation, clothing presentations and the like.

Over 200 experts, scholars and entrepreneurs in the field of textile intangible heritage will be invited to the conference.

Miao embroidery has a history dating back more than 2,000 years and was listed by the Chinese government in 2006 as a national Intangible Cultural Heritage.

First held in 2017, the conference has become one of the textile industry's highest-level platforms for development and exchange on the country's textile intangible cultural heritage.

