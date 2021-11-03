Women of Shui ethnic group in SW China's Guizhou make traditional horse tail embroidery

November 03, 2021

An embroiderer of the Shui ethnic group makes the traditional horse tail embroidery in Xuehuahu relocation community of Zhonghe Township in Sandu Shui Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 2, 2021. Women in the community were trained as embroiderers of traditional horse tail embroidery to increase their income. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

