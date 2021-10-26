Home>>
Hand push embroidery: temperatures at the fingertip of machine-made embroidery
Hand push embroidery is a “young” intangible cultural heritage. In extending the technique of Suzhou embroidery, the knitting work uses an approach that integrates both man and machine. Compared with traditional embroideries, hand push embroidery only uses knitting machines when it comes to the embroidering phase. Most of the knitting process is still finished using the nimble hands of the embroiderers. Therefore, not only does push embroidery enhance the efficiency of production, but it also maintains the personalized design style of manual handiwork at the same time.
