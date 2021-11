Main tower of Tongzi River grand bridge in Guizhou capped

Xinhua) 08:51, November 22, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2021 shows the main tower of Tongzi River grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The main tower of the Tongzi River grand bridge was capped on Sunday. The 1,422-meter-long bridge is an important part of the Jinsha-Renhuai-Tongzi Highway. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Workers pour concrete at the main tower of Tongzi River grand bridge in southwest China's Guizhou Province, Nov. 21, 2021. The main tower of the Tongzi River grand bridge was capped on Sunday. The 1,422-meter-long bridge is an important part of the Jinsha-Renhuai-Tongzi Highway. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

