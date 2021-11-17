Construction on Wuhan Greenland Center comes to final stage

Xinhua) 09:32, November 17, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 15, 2021 shows the construction site of Greenland Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. Construction on Wuhan Greenland Center, a skyscraper project, has come to the final stage. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)