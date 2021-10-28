18th Optics Valley of China International Optoelectronic Exposition and Forum opens in Wuhan

Xinhua) 12:17, October 28, 2021

Visitors observe the exhibits during the 18th Optics Valley of China International Optoelectronic Exposition and Forum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 27, 2021. The expo and forum opened here on Wednesday. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)

