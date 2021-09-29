Home>>
Tourists immerse in golden sea of cosmos flowers in Wuhan
(Ecns.cn) 15:31, September 29, 2021
Tourists immerse themselves into a 14-hectare field of orange and yellow cosmos flowers(cosmos sulphureus) in the Optics Valley Ecological Corridor in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 29, 2021. (China News Service/Zhang Chang)
