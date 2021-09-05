Home>>
Schools in Wuhan provide different after-class services for students
(Xinhua) 14:16, September 05, 2021
Aerial photo shows students playing basketball at a primary school in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Sept. 2, 2021. Many elementary and middle schools in Wuhan began to provide different kinds of after-class services in order to meet students' individualized demands in the new semester. (Photo by Wu Zhizun/Xinhua)
