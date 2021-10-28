17th China Theater Festival concludes in Wuhan

Xinhua) 09:27, October 28, 2021

Peking opera "Mother" is performed during the 17th China Theater Festival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

WUHAN, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 17th China Theater Festival, a Chinese national performing arts event, concluded Wednesday in the capital of central China's Hubei Province, Wuhan.

A total of 31 plays of various genres, including Peking Opera, Kunqu Opera, drama, and children's plays, were performed at the festival, which kicked off on Oct. 9.

Works that mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and a collection of works featuring the country's anti-poverty and COVID-19 battles drew large audiences.

Founded in 1988, the festival is held in a different Chinese city every other year. The 18th China Theater Festival will take place in Hangzhou, the capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, in 2023.

