China's "furnace city" Wuhan embraces winter sports
(Xinhua) 08:57, November 16, 2021
Located at 30 degrees latitude north, Wuhan is one of the hottest cities in China.
While heavy snow is rarely seen in Wuhan, ice skating and ice hockey are now a common occurrence in the city.
With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics fast approaching, people's enthusiasm for winter sports has reached fever pitch in Wuhan.
