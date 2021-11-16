China's "furnace city" Wuhan embraces winter sports

Xinhua) 08:57, November 16, 2021

Located at 30 degrees latitude north, Wuhan is one of the hottest cities in China.

While heavy snow is rarely seen in Wuhan, ice skating and ice hockey are now a common occurrence in the city.

With the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics fast approaching, people's enthusiasm for winter sports has reached fever pitch in Wuhan.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)